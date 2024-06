CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Do you remember seeing Reba tell Lainey during the season finale of “The Voice” that she’s officially becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry? Well, tonight’s the night!

It just so happens it’s CMA Fest, which she will tell you is her favorite time of the year!