VIDEO: Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday, gives first interview and everyone loves her accent

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s 16-year-old daughter Sunday gave her first ever interview after her first runway show in Paris and everyone is in love with her accent.

“Awwww her lil accent 🤩”

“Ok the Tennessee Aussie hybrid accent is the cutest thing I have ever heard ❤️”

“her voice! the blended mild Aussie with southern USA accents, so mild and sweet”