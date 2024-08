107.5 The River Hosts River On The Rooftop Featuring Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph And Haven Madison NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Jelly Roll performs during 107.5 The River's River on the Rooftop at Skydeck on Broadway on June 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

You will hear a familiar voice when you tune into ESPN to watch college football this season! ESPN announced yesterday (August 8) that they will be using Jelly Roll’s new song “Get By” as their college football anthem for the upcoming season.

The announcement was made yesterday on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.