VIDEO: Bunnie XO does not think it is “too early” for Christmas, Jelly Roll does

CMT red carpet: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll arrive at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center in Austin. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

By Woody

Bunnie posted a video on her TikTok yesterday of her FaceTime with Jelly Roll asking him if she could start decorating for Christmas already.

“I was wondering if you think it’s too early to get a Christmas tree,” she asks Jelly, who responded, “It’s not even Halloween!”

“Yes, it’s too early,” Jelly continued. Bunnie playfully responds, “OK, I’m going to get one tomorrow. Love you!”

@xomgitsbunnie #onthisday its never too early 😂 #jellyandbunnie ♬ original sound - Bunnie Xo 🪄

When do you think it’s acceptable to start decorating for Christmas?

