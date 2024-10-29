VIDEO: Bunnie XO does not think it is “too early” for Christmas, Jelly Roll does

Bunnie posted a video on her TikTok yesterday of her FaceTime with Jelly Roll asking him if she could start decorating for Christmas already.
“I was wondering if you think it’s too early to get a Christmas tree,” she asks Jelly, who responded, “It’s not even Halloween!”
“Yes, it’s too early,” Jelly continued. Bunnie playfully responds, “OK, I’m going to get one tomorrow. Love you!”
