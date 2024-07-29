UCF Representing In The Olympics

Six of our Knights are representing America, Denmark, Lithuania, and Germany at the Summer Olympics, and Paralympics - Go Knights, Charge On!
Here are our athletes:
Kyle Coon - Paralympic Triathlon
Malacchi Esdale - Rugby
Sarai Linder - Women’s Soccer
Julie Poulsen - Women’s Four Portion of Rowing
Viktorija Senkute - Women’s Single Sculls for Rowing
Kristen Thomas - Rugby
