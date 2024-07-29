UCF Representing In The Olympics

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: The Olympic flag is rasied at the Place du Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by François-Xavier Marit-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

Six of our Knights are representing America, Denmark, Lithuania, and Germany at the Summer Olympics, and Paralympics - Go Knights, Charge On!

Here are our athletes:

Kyle Coon - Paralympic Triathlon

Malacchi Esdale - Rugby

Sarai Linder - Women’s Soccer

Julie Poulsen - Women’s Four Portion of Rowing

Viktorija Senkute - Women’s Single Sculls for Rowing

Kristen Thomas - Rugby

Learn more about our athletes HERE!

