UCF Football Reveals UCFansWear For Game Days

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Kent State at UCF ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 31: a UCF Knights helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We are counting down the days until College Football is BACK! Our Knights kick off the season against New Hampshire August 29th at 7:00PM in the Bounce House.

If you’re going to a game this season UCF revealed the UCFansWear schedule as far as what colors to wear on gamedays:

New Hampshire Thursday, August 29th: Black

Sam Houston Saturday, September 7th: White

Colorado Saturday, September 28th: Black

Cincinnati Saturday, October 12th: Red, White, & Blue (Military Appreciation)

BYU Saturday, October 26th: Fan’s Choice (Homecoming)

Arizona Saturday, November 2nd: SpaceU (Space Game)

Utah Friday, November 29th: Black (Senior Knight)

**All away games: Black

Go Knights, Charge On!