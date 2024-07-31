UCF Football Reveals UCFansWear For Game Days

We are counting down the days until College Football is BACK! Our Knights kick off the season against New Hampshire August 29th at 7:00PM in the Bounce House.
If you’re going to a game this season UCF revealed the UCFansWear schedule as far as what colors to wear on gamedays:
New Hampshire Thursday, August 29th: Black
Sam Houston Saturday, September 7th: White
Colorado Saturday, September 28th: Black
Cincinnati Saturday, October 12th: Red, White, & Blue (Military Appreciation)
BYU Saturday, October 26th: Fan’s Choice (Homecoming)
Arizona Saturday, November 2nd: SpaceU (Space Game)
Utah Friday, November 29th: Black (Senior Knight)
**All away games: Black
Go Knights, Charge On!