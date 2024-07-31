UCF Football Reveals UCFansWear For Game Days

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Kent State at UCF ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 31: a UCF Knights helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

We are counting down the days until College Football is BACK! Our Knights kick off the season against New Hampshire August 29th at 7:00PM in the Bounce House.

If you’re going to a game this season UCF revealed the UCFansWear schedule as far as what colors to wear on gamedays:

New Hampshire Thursday, August 29th: Black

Sam Houston Saturday, September 7th: White

Colorado Saturday, September 28th: Black

Cincinnati Saturday, October 12th: Red, White, & Blue (Military Appreciation)

BYU Saturday, October 26th: Fan’s Choice (Homecoming)

Arizona Saturday, November 2nd: SpaceU (Space Game)

Utah Friday, November 29th: Black (Senior Knight)

**All away games: Black

Go Knights, Charge On!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!