Uber & Lyft Offering 50% Off Rides To The Polls On Election Day

I voted stickers with united states flag for elections

Free stuff with I Voted sticker FILE PHOTO: Companies are rewarding voters for heading to the polls. (24K-Production - stock.adobe.com)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

It’s election day! Uber & Lyft are offering discounts on transportation to and from the polls today.

Uber’s offering half-off rides up to a $10 discount. There is a “Go Vote” tab on the app where you can book your ride to the nearest polling spot.

Lyft is offering 50% discounts up to $10 using the promo code VOTE24.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!