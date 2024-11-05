Uber & Lyft Offering 50% Off Rides To The Polls On Election Day

Free stuff with I Voted sticker FILE PHOTO: Companies are rewarding voters for heading to the polls. (24K-Production - stock.adobe.com)

It’s election day! Uber & Lyft are offering discounts on transportation to and from the polls today.

Uber’s offering half-off rides up to a $10 discount. There is a “Go Vote” tab on the app where you can book your ride to the nearest polling spot.

Lyft is offering 50% discounts up to $10 using the promo code VOTE24.

Live in your app on Election Day tomorrow: Enjoy 50% off an Uber ride up to $10 to your polling place. Ends 11/5. Offer not available in all states. Terms apply. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ifl1T5ugON — Uber (@Uber) November 4, 2024