Uber & Lyft Offering 50% Off Rides To The Polls On Election Day

It’s election day! Uber & Lyft are offering discounts on transportation to and from the polls today.
Uber’s offering half-off rides up to a $10 discount. There is a “Go Vote” tab on the app where you can book your ride to the nearest polling spot.
Lyft is offering 50% discounts up to $10 using the promo code VOTE24.
Live in your app on Election Day tomorrow: Enjoy 50% off an Uber ride up to $10 to your polling place. Ends 11/5. Offer not available in all states. Terms apply. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ifl1T5ugON— Uber (@Uber) November 4, 2024
Over 15 million people cited transportation as their primary barrier to voting in the 2016 election — that’s why we’re introducing The Ride to Vote. Lyft will provide free and discounted rides to the Polls. #TheRidetoVote https://t.co/E8GVhNNkE8 pic.twitter.com/1kmqWlSpsB— Lyft (@lyft) August 23, 2018