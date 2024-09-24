TS Helene: Central Florida School Closures

School officials have been carefully monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and the impacts here on Central Florida. Based on the current track and the storm’s reach once it strengthens and becomes a hurricane in the coming hours, several schools will be closed to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

Here are the current school closures for Central Florida and will be updated as we get them:

Brevard County: A decision regarding closures will be made by noon on Wednesday 9/25.

Lake County: Lake County schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday. After-school activities on Wednesday will continue as planned. A decision about Friday will be made in the near future.

Orange County: Schools will be closed Thursday, September 26th. All after-school activities must conclude by 6pm on Wednesday, September 25th.

Osceola County: School and after-school activities will continue on the regular schedule. However, classes and all activities are canceled for Thursday, September 26th.

Polk County: All after-school events will conclude by 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Also, they will close all PCPS schools and offices on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27.

Seminole County: Public schools will be closed for students on Thursday, September 26th.

Volusia County: All after-school activities will be canceled, except for Extended Day Enrichment Programs on Wednesday, September 25th. Schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. As of now, Friday’s operations, including after-school programs, remain unchanged at this time.





Colleges:

FSU: Closed Wednesday-Sunday, campus will re-open Monday.

USF: Campus will be closed Wed-Fri at least, with updates to come.

UCF and UF: No update yet.



