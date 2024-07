Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, right, exchange jerseys after their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This is so fun - Travis & Jason Kelce are releasing their own cereal! “Kelce Mix Cereal” it’s a combination of their favorites...Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs!

The cereal will be available this September in Walmart and Kroger.