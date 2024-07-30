Simone Biles, Team USA win gold

Simone Biles Simone Biles, of the United States, prepares to performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

PARIS — “The Redemption Tour” ended in a familiar spot for Simone Biles: atop the Olympic podium.

The American gymnastics star and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women’s team in the finals inside a raucous Bercy Arena.

With Biles at her show-stopping best, the Americans’ total of 171.296 was well clear of Italy and Brazil and the exclamation point of a yearlong run in which Biles has cemented her legacy as the greatest ever in her sport and among the best in the history of the Olympics.

