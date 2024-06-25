Russell Dickerson Teases New Song “Bones”

Back in February, I got to go to the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. This convention is a bunch of radio nerds learning about radio and country music. But we also get to hear a lot of sneak peeks of songs before they’re released later that year. Well, Russell Dickerson came into a hang with K923 and shared a few new songs that will be on his next batch of work and “Bones” was one of them. I heard a very unfinished version of it, but a few nights ago at one of his shows, he played it and the audience LOVED it. Let me know what you think and if you’d want to hear it on K923.