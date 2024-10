Smirnoff ICE Hits the Road to Charlotte for the Finale of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour with Russell Dickerson and Priscilla Block CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 31: Russell Dickerson kept the energy going all night at the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour at NASCAR Hall of Fame on August 31, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images for Smirnoff ICE) (Matt Kelley/Getty Images for Smirnoff ICE)

Russell Dickerson is playing our Jingle Jam December 8th at the Apopka Amphitheatre! He checked in from the beach as he’s working on album #4 - Russell’s sharing an update on the boys and what they’re asking Santa for Christmas this year, plus we’re putting him to the test with $1,000 Minute! All that, and more - we had so much fun catching up with Russell, listen to the full interview below. (6:28)