RIP Chuck Woolery (1941 - 2024)

Game Show Networks 2003 Winter TCA Tour Chuck Woolery, "Lingo", "Greed", Naturally Stoned" and "Love Conection" at the "Game Show Networks 2003 Winter TCA Tour" at the Renaissance Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2003. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

We lost a TV Game Show legend over the weekend, Chuck Woolery passes at the age of 83. Chuck passed at his home in Texas, no cause of death has been given.

According to TMZ, Chuck’s longtime friend and podcast co-host Mark Young said, “he wasn’t feeling well and went to lie down.” Young stated “he was having trouble breathing” and 911 was called but “he didn’t make it.”

Not only did Chuck host the “Love Connection” from 1983-1994, but he was the original host of “Wheel of Fortune,” too! Yep, before Pat, there was Chuck.

Woolery was also the host of “Scrabble” in the 80s and also dabbled in the music business, too.


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!