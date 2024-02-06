REMEMBERING TOBY KEITH: Artists share their memories of Toby Keith on social media

Toby Keith passed away on Monday, February 5th surrounded by his friends and family. Artists from across the Country Music world are posting their memories of Toby Keith on social media. Below are just some of the tributes and memories from his friends, and fellow artists today.
Country artists and friends remember Toby Keith on social media
Kid Rock
Toby Keith was a tried and true, red, white, and blue, AMERICAN BADASS! RIP TK, sure gonna miss ya Big Dog. Thanks for the music and all the great memories.— KidRock (@KidRock) February 6, 2024
Dan + Shay
Used to cover this song back in the early days. RIP to one of the greatest country music songwriters of all time. You’ll be missed, @tobykeith. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/snweClGLqZ— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) February 6, 2024
The Bellamy Brothers
So sorry to hear the news of Toby Keith’s passing, we took this picture backstage at the @Opry with his daughter (Krystal) who was performing on the show that evening. #restinpeace #memories pic.twitter.com/jliVfb6C5p— Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) February 6, 2024
Kristin Chenoweth
My fellow Okie. You’re so loved, Toby. We will all miss you so terribly. Dad and I sure did love seeing you on the field at the OU games. Rest easy - you fought a hell of a battle. pic.twitter.com/GCcq1yuq8L— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) February 6, 2024
Tanya Tucker
My heart is bleeding for @tobykeith & his family. He was so kind, patriotic, loved his country and Loved his fans! My thoughts & everything I can muster goes to his wife & family in hopes that he gives them the strength!— Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) February 6, 2024
Sleep well my friend! It won’t be the same without you💔 pic.twitter.com/6WuFyLyM0y
Rodney Atkins
We lost a giant in @TobyKeith. My condolences are with his family and those closest to him during this difficult time. Toby was a man among men, an American patriot who LOVED the troops, and a music legend. I am forever grateful for his impact on my life as a fan and friend. pic.twitter.com/ib7wqackkD— Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) February 6, 2024
Josh Turner
Toby Keith was a force to be reckoned with. 32 #1 hits, 30 years in the music business, a proficient songwriter, an unforgettable voice, and a staunch supporter of the US military. Not many people know what it takes to have a 30 year career, but you have to be incredibly tough. pic.twitter.com/pPJcmvp00h— Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) February 6, 2024
Tracy Lawrence
I’m broken hearted by the news of my friend Toby Keith's passing. We shared many stages together & a deep love of the music business & the people in it. He was an amazing singer, songwriter, & performer. You will truly be missed my friend. I’ll see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/S1VBfkanJQ— Tracy Lawrence (@tracy_lawrence) February 6, 2024
Luke Bryan
Just arriving at American idol and seeing the sad news in our country community. An iconic artist and a great man. Your songs turn every room into a good time pic.twitter.com/d2LUR27zvx— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) February 6, 2024
Chase Rice
Young me learning from the legend. RIP Toby, we all shoulda been Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/MklIpuETS7— Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) February 6, 2024
Brooks & Dunn
A troubadour gone too soon... @tobykeith pic.twitter.com/xN1dlYd1wY— Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) February 6, 2024
Blake Shelton
Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith.— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 6, 2024
Chris Young
All I’ll be listening to today… we lost a legend. Such a sad day #RIP pic.twitter.com/InTEHQ85bT— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 6, 2024
The Academy of Country Music
We are heartbroken by the passing of Country Music superstar @tobykeith. A 15-time ACM Award recipient, including multiple wins for ACM Top Male Vocalist and ACM Album of the Year, he was named ACM Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2002 and 2003.— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 6, 2024
With worldwide sales of more… pic.twitter.com/fhhgl0VlDw
The Country Music Association
It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Toby Keith. He has forever left a mark on Country Music. Our sincere condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/4hI4vC9zmf— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) February 6, 2024
Darryl Worley
Toby Keith was his own man. He set a great example for all of us in life and in death. He had one shot at this just like we all do and he did it his way. I paid attention to his life and his career. He had a swagger that was a little different than most because he knew who he… pic.twitter.com/WJZ9X2YQru— Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) February 6, 2024
Eli Young Band
We will miss you Toby. Thank you for letting us tag along and taking us under your wing. pic.twitter.com/ZYQyjBT8mh— Eli Young Band (@EliYoungBand) February 6, 2024
The Country Music Hall of Fame
"Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone. He relished being an outsider and doing things his way. For three decades, he reflected the defiant strength of the country music audience. His memory will continue to stand tall."— Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) February 6, 2024
—Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/NY5PF6bYm4
Jason Aldean
Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024
Clay Walker
Toby was a man’s man. Honest, hardworking, a fearless truth teller in life and song. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/gryFU3ZFa8— Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) February 6, 2024
Lee Greenwood
Toby Keith did things his way - amazing artist, songwriter, patriot and man of faith. I admired him and how he rolled. He and I shared a deep love for our military and I’m proud that he took his music to dangerous places in order to give American spirit to those protecting…— Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) February 6, 2024
Dustin Lynch
thank you @tobykeith, you inspired me and the next generation of cowboys we’ll ride on with you and make sure our flag flies high pic.twitter.com/NuCSt7EWBz— Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) February 6, 2024
Alan Jackson
Denise and I are saddened to hear about our friend @TobyKeith. Our prayers are with Tricia and the entire Keith family. - AJ pic.twitter.com/GGfjk1sf3y— Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) February 6, 2024
Luke Combs
Brantley Gilbert
Woke up to news that Toby Keith had passed…. He was a class act, a friend and one of the most talented guys you’ll ever meet… We’ll miss you down here man… Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/wEaQCvHQNJ— Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) February 6, 2024
Cole Swindell
RIP Toby Keith- Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is. 🙏— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) February 6, 2024
Old Dominion
Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace. pic.twitter.com/TJB5dUy67K— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) February 6, 2024
Carrie Underwood
Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See… pic.twitter.com/9a2RauHo5p— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 6, 2024
The Oklahoma University Sooners Athletics Department
The OU Athletics family is incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Toby Keith. It's a profoundly sad reality to exist in a world where Toby doesn't. He brought life and joy to every room he entered, and our hearts are dimmer today without him. An American icon and a… pic.twitter.com/NAcSDKgyFa— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) February 6, 2024
Zach Bryan
too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear— Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024
rest in peace friend we love you
Megan Moroney
“courtesy of the red white & blue” has always been a go-to karaoke song of mine. thank you for the music TK! country music legend. rest in peace ❤️🕊️— Megan Moroney (@_megmoroney) February 6, 2024
Tenille Arts
I got to see Toby play one of his final performances a few months ago… there wasn’t a single dry eye when he performed “Don’t Let The Old Man In”— TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) February 6, 2024
We love you, Toby. Rest easy. That was one hell of a fight. pic.twitter.com/PYuyGkwAw7
