Primark Opening In Orlando

Primark is opening its first ever Orlando location in the Florida Mall across from the American Girl store August 29th and an entire floor will be dedicated to Disney merchandise!

“Florida is a pillar of our expansion into the Southern US market. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring ‘Primania’ to Orlando shoppers and accommodate the growing demand for high-quality, value-priced styles that everyone will love...” Primark US President Kevin Tulip.

OPENING:

August 29th at 11:00AM

8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Suite 1420B, The Florida Mall Orlando, FL, FL 32809








