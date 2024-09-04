Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” tops Billboard’s 2024 Songs of the Summer chart

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and Post Malone perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” was one of the most anticipated duets in all of music this year and it is bringing home some hardware to prove it. “I Had Some Help” came in at the top spot on Billboard’s 2024 Songs of the Summer chart after spending all 14 weeks at number one.

This makes consecutive years that Morgan Wallen has been number one on this chart. His single “Last Night” was the number one song in 2023.

County music claimed the top two spots on the chart with Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” coming in at number 2.

Billboard’s 2024 Songs of the Summer top 10:

No. 1, “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

No. 2, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

No. 3, “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

No. 4, “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

No. 5, “Million Dollar Baby,” Tommy Richman

No. 6, “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter

No. 7, “Too Sweet,” Hozier

No. 8, “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims

No. 9, “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

No. 10, “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone