Post Malone & Lainey Wilson Perform Together at The Bluebird Cafe

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Post Malone performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Melissa

The guy is EVERYWHERE. And I don’t hear anyone complaining about it. Post Malone is making his way around Nashville and he is making some friends along the way. This time around he was spotted at The Bluebird Cafe for a “writers’ round.” A writers’ round is where artists come together and take turns playing acoustic songs. These are songs that they’ve written, not necessarily cut as a performing artist.

What a night to be at The Bluebird as Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Ernest and a massive songwriter named Ashley Gorley ( who has written MANY number-one songs for the biggest artists in Nashville) came together for one of these. They each took turns performing some of their biggest hits and Post Malone, of course, did “I Had Some Help” with Lainey Wilson chiming in to “help.”


