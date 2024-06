2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs with Morgan Wallen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Here we go again....

Another SMASH hit coming from Post Malones upcoming country album. This one, with Blake Shelton. We got a little teaser of the song a few weeks ago, but now the two have been spotted in Nashville, filming the music video for the song together. I mean, can we just get the entire album already, post?

Here is the original post we got from Post Malone on May 23rd...

