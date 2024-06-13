Post Malone On Being A Dad

As Father’s Day approaches, let’s get to know our newest country artist to the genre... Mr. Post Malone. He is a dad to a little girl who was born in May of 2022. We don’t know her name yet, as her parents have chosen to keep that side of their lives private. But, he did share in a GQ interview back in late 2022 “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” he told the outlet. “I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.” Then a little later on, in August of 2023, he was on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” where he opened up about how he and his child’s mom are different when it comes to what their daughter eats. He is engaged to her mom but hasn’t shared her identity on social media at all.

