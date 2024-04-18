Paramount+ announces new episode of Behind the Music series with Trace Adkins

Back in 2021, Paramount+ announced the revival of the iconic docuseries, Behind the Music, which is now getting a second season!

New episodes of Behind the Music will focus on country star, Trace Adkins, along with multi-platinum Mammoth VWH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen, recording group Bell Biv DeVoe and more.

In the series, Trace Adkins will dig into moments like the near-fatal shooting he survived in 1994 ahead of his debut album.

Viewers can watch the first season of the Paramount+ Behind the Music Revival series which featured episodes from country stars Jason Aldean, Shania Twain and Hootie and the Blowfish, in preparation for season two which will be available for streaming starting Wednesday, May 1.