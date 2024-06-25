Our K923 All Star Jam Artists Hitting The CMA Fest Stage TONIGHT

TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT! CMA Fest, which took place earlier this month, is airing on ABC at 8 pm. The lineup is STAR-STUDDED. Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and more. But what’s even cooler is two of our K923 All-Star Jam artists are joining this lineup! Make sure you tune in to see Jordan Davis and Carly Pearce tonight and then get your tickets to see them on 8/18 at Addition Financial Arena with Lee Brice, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen!