Orlando Ranks #1 Staycation City In America

When it comes to taking a vacation, there’s nothing better than boarding a plane or taking a family road trip to a new, exciting destination. However, sometimes all we need to unwind is a quick trip to New Smyrna Beach or the theme parks for some family fun or some R&R.

Well, it’s a good thing we live in Orlando, because “The City Beautiful” was just named the #1 staycation in the country! Wallet Hub ranked 182 cities based on things like recreation, beaches, weather, restaurants, parks & pools, bars and attractions and Orlando has it all! Orlando came in at #1 on their list, beating out places like Honolulu and San Diego.

Top 20 Staycation Cities:

1. Orlando

2. Honolulu

3. Cincinnati

4. Las Vegas

5. Tampa

6. Chicago

7. San Diego

8. Atlanta

9. New Orleans

10. Tucson

11. St. Louis

12. Scottsdale

13. Charleston

14. Salt Lake City

15. Denver

16. Ft. Lauderdale

17. Portland

18. New York, NY

19. Columbia, SC

20. Portland



