Obie, Chloe, & Slater Share Their Favorite Central FL. Christmas Traditions

Living here in Central Florida we have so many fun family friendly Christmas events that will put us in the holiday spirit!

My family has been attending ICE! since I was a little girl. Putting on that blue winter coat, walking around seeing all the incredible ice sculptures while enjoying a hot chocolate is PURE MAGIC! This year Buddy the Elf is spreading Christmas cheer with 6,700 blocks of ice hand carving some of his best moments. More information on ICE! here. -Chloe

It’s Diaz Family Tradition to take a drive out and appreciate in the decor of downtowns like Mt. Dora and Winter Garden who go all out to make sure your community experience is full of Christmas spirit. Then, we narrow down a few neighborhoods like one in Winter Garden who team up, decorate the whole block and even have their Christmas music synced up to accompany the amazing efforts of the street and its neighbors in the light show. -Obie

Every single year we take the kids to St. Augustine’s nights of lights. It’s a little drive from home but a memory that they’ll have for a lifetime! If you have never experienced, it is a must do. You won’t regret it and it will make the holidays truly magical! -Slater