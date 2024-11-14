Obie, Chloe, & Slater Share The Movies Their Most Excited To See Before The End Of 2024

There are so many great movies coming out before the end of 2024 - here’s the ones we’re most excited about!

One of my favorite memories growing up was going to the theater with my grandma! We’ve seen Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Lion King, the Rockettes (& so many more) - they were all incredible, but my favorite play EVER is Wicked! I loved it so much I’ve seen it on Broadway multiple times, so to say I’m excited for the movie to come out would be an understatement! I’ll be the girl singing along to every song in the movie theater, can’t wait! -Chloe

My crew is so excited to head to theatres and see Moana 2! Our 4 year old will enjoy this sequel as much as my 11 year old did when the first one came out in theatres. Disney never disappoints when it comes to a sticky and fun storyline that will more than likely, include songs that we’ll be singing well into the new year. Love Dwayne Johnson doing this kind of work again! -Obie

I absolutely love live performance movies, and For King + Country’s A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE is sure to be 10/10. One of the best live shows in all of music put on the big screen is going to make your entire family stand up and cheer! Can’t wait to see it hitting theatres December 5th! -Slater











