The NFL Giving Our Service Members Free Access To All NFL Games This Season

The American flag is presented in front of an empty Tennessee Titans bench area during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Neither team came onto the field for the anthem. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

The NFL is officially back and this season the Defense Media Activity (DMA) and the American Forces Network (AFN) have come together so our brave men and women serving our country overseas can enjoy all the games FREE this football season! American Forces Network will stream 272 games and are available on the AFN Now app.

“The NFL’s continued partnership and support of U.S. military audiences overseas has been tremendous…The game access the NFL has provided U.S. service members and their families this year is beyond measure and so appreciated by our military forces serving overseas.” -American Forces Network AFN Broadcast Center Director Jim Alexander

More details HERE.



