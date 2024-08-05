The most expensive concert tickets per minute

And no, Taylor Swift isn’t even in the Top 15!

Bruce Springsteen In Concert at Giants Stadium, NJ EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 21: Bruce Springsteen fans cheer as he performs during a concert at Giants Stadium on July 21, 2003 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Springsteen is playing ten sold-out shows at the arena. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

It’s no secret, ticket prices to some artists are ridiculously expensive. But what happens when you break them down to the minute? I’ve never seen anyone do this before and thought it was pretty cool, so I wanted to share it with you.

Study Finds looked at popular artists touring right now and took their average ticket price and their average concert length to come up with their “Price per minute.” If you’re like me, I immediately assumed artists like Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Guns n’ Roses would be right there on top, but I was wrong!

Here’s the Top 10 most expensive per minute:

1.  Bruno Mars topped the list at $2.19 per minute.

2.  U2 rakes in $2.12 per minute.

3.  Drake averaged $1.81 per minute.

4.  The Rolling Stones, who we just got to see in Orlando averages $1.78 per minute.

5.  George Strait, $1.77 per minute, and worth every penny.

6.  Eagles were just at the Kia Center in Orlando and they average $1.74 per minute.

7.  Blink-182, just here as well, they’re banking $1.53 per minute.

8.  There was a 3-way tie at the #8 spot between Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce at $1.39 per minute.


If you’re wondering how it’s possible for Taylor Swift not to make their list, knowing how expensive her concert tickets are, it’s because she puts on a long show. According to Study Finds, “Swift puts on the longest shows of any artist in the study, with an average performance time of 3 hours and 21 minutes.” She actually didn’t even make the Top 15, with her “Price Per Minute” averaging $1.19 per minute.


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!