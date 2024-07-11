Morgan Wallen: Know Before You Go

You’ve been counting down the days and the time has finally come, Morgan Wallen’s two shows in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium! So, before you go, here’s what you need to know about gates, show times, set times and what you can and can’t bring in with you.

First, let’s start off with set times. Chloe was able to get her hands on these and weather pending, he’s what time everyone goes on:

Bryan Martin: 5:45 - 6:10

Nate Smith: 6:30 - 7:00

Jelly Roll: 7:30 - 8:30

Morgan Wallen: 9:15 - 11:15





What about gates? Box Office? Parking?

Parling Lots Open at 2:30

Ticket Office Opens at 2:30

Doors Open at 4:30

Show Starts at 5:30





Cashless & Mobile Tickets: Credit card or mobile pay is accepted. Have your mobile ticket saved to your phone and ready to scan prior to getting to the gate.

No Bag Policy: Only small clutch purses permitted, max size is 4.5″ x 6.5″.

Parking: Parking on-site at Raymond James is very limited at this time. So, they’re encouraging anyone attending the show to take advantage of prepaid parking with Parking Whiz. You can click HERE to check out available parking and rates.





If you’re taking photos tonight at the show, make sure you tag K923 on FB and IG so we can see them and share them! The K-CREW will be at the show, so we’ll be looking for you!







