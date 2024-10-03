Morgan Wallen: Know before you go

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

The make-up date is finally here! If you’re going to the Morgan Wallen concert at Raymond James tomorrow (10/4), here’s what you need to know.

Gates open at 4:30 and the show starts at 5:30. The openings acts are Lauren Watkins, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell (filling in for Jelly Roll) and then Morgan Wallen will be taking the stage around 9:15 pm, give or take a few minutes.

I received this email from the venue and it has all the info you need to know for Friday. All tickets or parking that was purchased for the July 12th show will be honored for the October 4th show. I’ll see y’all down there K-NATION! -Jay

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

