Morgan Wallen announces "Sand In My Boots" Music Fest lineup

Late last week, Morgan Wallen took to social media to announce his own 3-day country music festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama in May of 2025. In the video, he didn’t mention any artists by name, he only said he would be “Bringing some of his friends.”
Well, we now know who those friends are, when that lineup was announced earlier this morning...
Ain’t that some 🔥— Sand In My Boots Fest (@Sandinmyboot) October 21, 2024
Register now for access to passes, on sale Friday, October 25 at 10AM CT with 25% down payment plans available! https://t.co/QWWf1JnkQO pic.twitter.com/k4PmuWjLN0