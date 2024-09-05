Michael Ray launches bourbon line

If you’re a fan of Michael Ray and a fan of a good bourbon, this is the news you’ve been waiting for! The country star hailing from right here in Eustis just parternered up with Three Cords Bourbon to launch his own special edition line of bourbon.

It’ll run you $49.99 for a bottle and according to Michael’s website, “This is a special collaboration between Michael Ray and Three Chord. It’s a 100 proof blend of Kentucky and Indiana straight bourbons that also features a unique ‘cherry bounce’ barrel finish, resulting in notes of sweetness, oak, fig, raisin, and caramel with an easy, lingering finish.”



