Michael Ray launches bourbon line

Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 3 FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 07: (EXCLUSIVE) Singer/Songwriter Michael Ray backstage portrait during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 3 on April 7, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

By Jay Edwards

If you’re a fan of Michael Ray and a fan of a good bourbon, this is the news you’ve been waiting for! The country star hailing from right here in Eustis just parternered up with Three Cords Bourbon to launch his own special edition line of bourbon.

It’ll run you $49.99 for a bottle and according to Michael’s website, “This is a special collaboration between Michael Ray and Three Chord. It’s a 100 proof blend of Kentucky and Indiana straight bourbons that also features a unique ‘cherry bounce’ barrel finish, resulting in notes of sweetness, oak, fig, raisin, and caramel with an easy, lingering finish.”


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

