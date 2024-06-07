Melissa’s Top Country Songs You NEED To Hear

Every single week, I love bringing new songs to your attention. And these may be songs that are on the radio, they might not be! They also may be songs that just came out or have been out for a few weeks. Just the songs I feel haven’t gotten the exposure they deserve. My role at K923 is to be in the know of what music is out right now and how others are liking it. So, here are my top 5 picks for this week:
Of course, the first one JUST came out on Thursday. New Luke Combs, off the album that will be out next Friday called “Fathers & Sons”
©2024 Cox Media Group