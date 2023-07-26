Luke Bryan returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 22

The judges for the 22nd season of American Idol have been announced and country music superstar, Luke Bryan, will be returning! Luke will be joining returning judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest.

“As long as the vibe feels like we’re moving onward and upward — and we’re getting emotionally moved, we’re telling the stories of kids and the American spirit, and it’s a show that kids [and] parents can cry and laugh together and have fun [watching] — it’s gonna be a tough show for me and Lionel and Katy to walk away from.” Luke told Taste of Country.

Season 22 of American Idol will return in the Spring of 2024 and will air on ABC.