Luke Bryan performs live from Times Square in NYC

Luke Bryan’s first album in 4 years, called “Mind of A Country Boy,” just came out this past Friday. To celebrate, Luke Bryan took to Times Square to perform his hit single from his new album “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” on GMA.

In case you missed him yesterday, you can check him out here...

Between his “Mind of A Country Boy” tour, Crash My Playa and some country music festivals, Luke’s spending some quality time on the road. Let’s not forget, he’ll be staying plenty busy shooting the new season of “American Idol” with Carrie Underwood! If you want to try and see Luke out on tour, you can see his tour schedule HERE.