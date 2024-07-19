A little taste of Zach Top before K92.3 All Star Jam

By Jay Edwards

You’re starting to hear Zach Top’s name more and more in the country music world and we can’t wait to have him join us on our stage August 18th at K92.3 All Star Jam!

He’s been on the road recently, touring with the biggest names in country music like Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

But he’s taking a break to swing through Orlando and play for you K-NATION! So, here’s just a little taste of what you’re going to get from him on August 18th at Additional Financial Arena on the campus of UCF. For ticket info, click here.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

