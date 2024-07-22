Last Few Days To Get Cheaper All Star Jam Tickets

Florida’s Freedom Month is coming to an end on 7/31! We want to ensure you take FULL advantage of this before time runs out. Florida’s Freedom Month is a sales tax holiday on music, sporting, theater, and entertainment events throughout the state. During this time, purchases of admissions to these events will be tax-free. Here are the terms of the holiday...

The K923 All-Star Jam is included in the events you can get, tax-free, during July. So, if you want to be at Addition Financial Arena on August 18th, with us, seeing Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Tucker Wetmore, Corey Kent, Zach Top, Anne Wilson, & the Frontmen, GET YOUR TICKETS before August 1st to save a little bit of money!