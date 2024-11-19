Lainey Wilson honored by her hometown of Baskin, Louisiana

Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP)

Lainey Wilson was blown away by what she received before playing a show in her home state of Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser officially declared a stretch of LA 15, a highway Lainey has driven many times, “Lainey Wilson Highway.” To top that off, she was also honored with “Lainey Wilson Day” in her hometown of Baskin, Louisiana!