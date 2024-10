Michigan State v North Carolina COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: The NCAA Match Madness logo is seen before the game between Michigan State and North Carolina during the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2024, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

March Madness is coming back to Orlando in 2028! The Kia Center was selected to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship co-hosted by UCF. (Go Knights, Charge On!)

“We can’t wait to continue to showcase our vibrant community on the national stage and attract even more visitors to our region.” - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer