NBC announced yesterday (March 25) that Keith Urban will be returning to The Voice as a Mega Mentor during the Knockout Rounds!

Keith’s last appearance on the show was during Season 15 when he served as an advisor on Blake Shelton’s team. This time, Keith will be working with all of the Season 25 coaches - Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance The Rapper, and Dan + Shay.

The Knockout Rounds will begin on April 8th.