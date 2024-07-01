Josh Turner bringing fans “This Country Music Thing” in August!

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Josh Turner performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After four years of waiting, Josh Turner is finally bringing fans another album!

His tenth studio album, “This Country Music Thing,” is set to be released on August 16.

Fans can pre-save and pre-order signed copies of this new album now.

If you missed it, Josh has already given fans the first song off this new album entitled “Down in Georgia.”