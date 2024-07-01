Josh Turner bringing fans “This Country Music Thing” in August!

After four years of waiting, Josh Turner is finally bringing fans another album!
His tenth studio album, “This Country Music Thing,” is set to be released on August 16.
Fans can pre-save and pre-order signed copies of this new album now.
If you missed it, Josh has already given fans the first song off this new album entitled “Down in Georgia.”