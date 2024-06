Jordan Davis has a MASSIVE hit with Luke Bryan called “Buy Dirt”. When he is out on tour he usually sings the song himself, unless the opportunity arises to have a guest sing with him! Well, when in Denver, you can ask Peyton Manning to jump on stage and sing with you, right? Jordan posted the video to Instagram with the caption “had the GOAT help me sing “Buy Dirt” the other night…One of the most fun nights I’ve ever had on stage, thank you Denver 🙏”

