Jordan Davis & Carly Pearce Hosting ACM Honors Days After Playing K923′s All Star Jam

Jordan Davis

By Melissa

Just 3 days after sharing a stage at the K923 All-Star Jam, these two ALL STARS will be hosting a prestigious award show in Nashville, The ACM Honors.

According to Billboard, “the ACM Honors is an award that’s presented to a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader for a specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the preceding calendar year.” So this is a huge deal to host and be part of.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music and tributes celebrating Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, and more.” - ACM Awards

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!