Jordan Davis & Carly Pearce Hosting ACM Honors Days After Playing K923′s All Star Jam

Just 3 days after sharing a stage at the K923 All-Star Jam, these two ALL STARS will be hosting a prestigious award show in Nashville, The ACM Honors.

According to Billboard, “the ACM Honors is an award that’s presented to a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader for a specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the preceding calendar year.” So this is a huge deal to host and be part of.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music and tributes celebrating Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, and more.” - ACM Awards