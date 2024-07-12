Jelly Roll Teases Something in Tampa after Morgan Wallen Cancels Due To Illness

If you are (or were) on your way out to Tampa for Morgan Wallen tonight... unfortunately Morgan Wallen is sick and will NOT be able to perform tonight. The show has been postponed to October 4th, and Ticketmaster has said that all tickets will be honored for the new date, and refund information for those who can’t make the new date, will be emailed to all ticket holders. In the mean time... it looks like Jelly Roll, who was supposed to open for Morgan Friday, is trying to pull together something for those who may still be in tow. Stay tuned, as Jelly said, we will keep you posted as we know more of what he is up to!

Dear Tampa - I am working hard to put together something for y’all somewhere tonight - stay tuned — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) July 12, 2024