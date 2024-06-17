Jelly Roll Admits That Prison Was Easier For Him Than Fame

k923story — It’s no surprise that Jelly Roll went from someone only a few people knew to someone that EVERYONE knew in about a year flat. Now, he is one of the biggest artists in ALL of music. He has turned into a household name, overnight, and remains one of the most humble guys in the business. But, fame doesn’t come without struggle. Recently, Jelly Roll was on the Howard Stern show and while he was talking about his past and having been in and out of prison over the years, he admitted that prison was easier, to an extent, than the quick stardom he is experiencing.

In the Interview, Stern pointed out that for someone who faces long-term incarceration, “in some ways, prison or jail or juvey or whatever becomes more of a home than your home.” To which Jelly Roll responded, “Yeah, it’s safe. There’s a sense of safety there. When you were in the streets, there was no safety. Anything could happen at any time. It’s a constant wild card. It’s anything goes.” He continues to say “Rule number 1 of the streets is there are no rules. Rule number 2 is, don’t forget number 1.” To which Stern followed up with “Which world is easier to navigate for you? The world of prison, or the world of celebrity?”

Jelly Roll answered with zero hesitation, “Prison... so much easier.”

“So much easier because you know how to function in a jail, you know what to do.”

©2024 Cox Media Group