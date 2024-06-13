Jay’s Top 20 Sippin’ Songs of Summer

With Summer here, there’s a good chance you’re going to be poolside, lakeside or on a beach somewhere and you’re gonna need the perfect playlist. Well, if you’re out of town and now listening to K92.3, I got ya’ covered!
Taste of Country came up with a list of the best drinkin’ songs in country music. Well, there’s 100 of them, so I narrowed it down to my personal top 20 favorites. Crack a cold one and enjoy these country music favorites: (Keep in mind, they’re in no particular order cause they’re all damn good!)
Jay’s Top 10 Sippin’ Songs of Summer
Friends In Low Places - Garth Brooks
Red Solo Cup - Toby Keith
Family Tradition - Hank Williams, Jr.
It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere - Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffet
Beer NEver Broke My Heart - Luke Combs
Here For the Party - Gretchen Wilson
Drunk On A Plane - Dierks Bentley
Redneck Yacht Club - Craig Morgan
I Was On A Boat That Day - Old Dominion
Chicken Fried - Zac Brown Band
Drink In My Hand - Eric Church
Tennessee Whiskey - Chris Stapleton
Toby Keith - I Love This Bar
Pontoon - Little Big Town
Beer In Mexico - Kenny Chesney
Bottoms Up - Brantley Gilbert
Bartender - Lady A
Tequila Maker Her Clothes Fall Off - Joe Nichols
My Kinda Party - Jason Aldean
Man Made A Bar - Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church)