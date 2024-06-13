Jay’s Top 20 Sippin’ Songs of Summer

Cold Beer On The Lake Jay Edwards having a cold beer on the lake (Jay Edwards)

With Summer here, there’s a good chance you’re going to be poolside, lakeside or on a beach somewhere and you’re gonna need the perfect playlist. Well, if you’re out of town and now listening to K92.3, I got ya’ covered!

Taste of Country came up with a list of the best drinkin’ songs in country music. Well, there’s 100 of them, so I narrowed it down to my personal top 20 favorites. Crack a cold one and enjoy these country music favorites: (Keep in mind, they’re in no particular order cause they’re all damn good!)





Jay’s Top 10 Sippin’ Songs of Summer

Friends In Low Places - Garth Brooks

Red Solo Cup - Toby Keith

Family Tradition - Hank Williams, Jr.

It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere - Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffet

Beer NEver Broke My Heart - Luke Combs

Here For the Party - Gretchen Wilson

Drunk On A Plane - Dierks Bentley

Redneck Yacht Club - Craig Morgan

I Was On A Boat That Day - Old Dominion

Chicken Fried - Zac Brown Band

Drink In My Hand - Eric Church

Tennessee Whiskey - Chris Stapleton

Toby Keith - I Love This Bar

Pontoon - Little Big Town

Beer In Mexico - Kenny Chesney

Bottoms Up - Brantley Gilbert

Bartender - Lady A

Tequila Maker Her Clothes Fall Off - Joe Nichols

My Kinda Party - Jason Aldean

Man Made A Bar - Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church)



























