Jason & Brittany Aldean Tell All On “Try That In A Small Town” Podcast

There was no topic off the table for Jason Aldean & his wife Brittany when they joined their friends on the “Try That In A Small Town” Podcast. They hit on how the two of them met (while Jason Aldean was married) and the controversy that came with that, the feud between Brittany and Maren Morris, the controversy that came with Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town,” and more.

The main takeaway from the entire episode is that Jason Aldean loves that he can speak his mind and allow his fans to get to know him more off the stage and outside of his music.