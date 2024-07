2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) HARDY performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

HARDY is getting ready to drop his new album ‘Quit!!’ on July 11th and he’s letting YOU hear it first right here in Orlando! It’s all happening at Park Ave CDs on Monday; July 8th check-in begins at 6PM. The event starts at 7PM and is FREE!

Address:

Park Ave CDs: 2916 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803⁣

Full Details: