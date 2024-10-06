Hurricane Milton: Central Florida School Closures

With all eyes on Hurricane Milton and the track showing landfall in the Central Florida area, several public schools and colleges have already announced closures starting as early as Monday.

Below you’ll find a list of closures and this will be updated throughout the week as soon as the press releases are sent to us. Stay safe!

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Osceola County will be closed Wednesday

Marion County closed Wednesday and Thursday

Brevard County closed Wednesday and Thursday

Polk County closed Tuesday-Thursday

Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake County schools have not announced any closures at this time. However, they said they are currently monitoring the track of the storm and an announcement on closures should be coming in the next 24 hours.

COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES

UCF is suspending all campus operations Tuesday-Thursday. Classes will be held Monday and as of now, they will resume Friday at 6am.

Rollins College has cancelled all in-person classes this week. Students are being asked to evacuate campus by Tuesday at 5pm

Embry-Riddle is closed Tuesday-Thursday

Stetson will be closed Tuesday-Thursday

USF has canceled in-person classes on Monday. ALL classes and the campus will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.