Fan Brings Tim McGraw Memorabilia Of Tim’s Dad To Concert

k923story — Just imagine, you’re a famous country artist... and someone buys tickets to your show, just to go to your meet and greet to say “I have never heard one song of yours.” That’s what happened to Tim McGraw at one of his recent shows.

If you didn’t know, Tim McGraw’s dad, Tug McGraw, was a very successful MLB player for the NY Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. He played from 1965 through 1985 and won the World Series with the Phillies in 1980. So, you can imagine Tug McGraw had a few huge fans of his own. Well, one of them went to Tim’s show and when he was in the meet and greet, told Tim that he had never heard a song of Tim’s.. he said “I’m not a country western fan, but I loved your dad,” and hands him a box of Tug McGraw memorabilia.

