Everything You Need To Know For Lake Mary Little League Parade

Little League World Series SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: The Southeast Region team from Lake Mary, Florida celebrates after defeating the Southwest Region team from Boerne, Texas 10-7 to win the United States Championship game during the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 24, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

THIS SATURDAY is the day that the city of Lake Mary and many Central Floridians will be coming together to celebrate the Lake Mary Little League boys for their World Series Win last weekend. It starts at 10 am on 8/31 at Lake Mary Avenue and then it will be headed south down Country Club Road. The Parade will eventually end at 4th and Lakeview where a big celebration will take place in Downtown Lake Mary.

If you plan to head out there, know the SUNRAIL plans to run for free this Saturday to help with travel congestion.

If you plan to drive, here are a few places you can try:

-Designated Street parking throughout Downtown Lake Mary

-Lake Mary Community Center lot

-Lake Mary Elementary School

-Seminole Ave & 5th street lot

-Sunrail Station (WITH SHUTTLES)

-Seminole State College (WITH SHUTTLES)

Be Aware that many roads will be closed before and during the parade...

Country Club at the following intersections will be closed:

-E Lake Mary Ave

-Lakeview Ave

-Alma Ave

-Grandbend Ave

-Wilbur Ave

-Crystal Lake Ave

Also 4th street will be closed at Lake Mary BLVD, Lakeview Avenue, and Crystal Lake Avenue.







