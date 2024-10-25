Dodgers Fan, Brad Paisely, Kicking off the World Series Singing the National Anthem

Brad Paisley Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 10, 2024 Brad Paisley is an amazing musician, and he and his band put on a fantastic performance Saturday night, February 10, 2024, at the San Antonio Rodeo! Great songs, amazing playing... (Johnnie Walker)

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off tonight (10/25) between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Dodgers Stadium and a familiar voice will be leading fans into the game singing the national anthem.

Dodgers fan, Brad Paisley, is set to take the stage ahead of Game 1 and sing the national anthem marking his fourth time singing at the World Series.

This year’s showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees will start with two games in L.A., followed by the next leg of the series in New York at Yankee Stadium.

Game 1 coverage begins tonight at 6/7c on FOX, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Radio.